Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 711,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

