Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.48. Square posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.79.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.88. 10,866,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a twelve month low of $162.96 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.55.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

