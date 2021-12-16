Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

TECK opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.