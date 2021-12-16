Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

