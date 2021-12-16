Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,165. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

