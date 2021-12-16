Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 2,230,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

