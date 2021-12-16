Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AZN traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.