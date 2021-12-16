Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Gentex reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 40,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,322. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

