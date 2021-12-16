Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce $13.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.39 billion and the highest is $13.40 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

