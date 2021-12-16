Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce $134.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $500.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PTCT stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

