Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

