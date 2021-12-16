Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share of $2.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

