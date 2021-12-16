Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 26,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,178. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

