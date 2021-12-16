Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

AMAL opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

