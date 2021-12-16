Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.34 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

