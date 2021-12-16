Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Advantage (NYSE:FA) to Hold

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

FA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $33,164,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

