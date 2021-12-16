Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $181.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

