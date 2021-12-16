Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.