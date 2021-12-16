Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Shares of BGNE opened at $248.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.