Zealium Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $19,472.11 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

