ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $774,153.99 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $774,153.99 and approximately $501.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00215100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00571409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00071109 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

