ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF)

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.