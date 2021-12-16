ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and approximately $36,281.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

