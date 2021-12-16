Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

