Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.