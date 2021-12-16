Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,953. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $233.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

