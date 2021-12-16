Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $232.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $233.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

