Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 254,476 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $47.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

