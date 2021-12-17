-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Appian reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 119.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $68.31. 27,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. Appian has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

