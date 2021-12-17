$0.39 EPS Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. HighPeak Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,593. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

