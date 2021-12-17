$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 28,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,155. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.