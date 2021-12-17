$0.44 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,391. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.