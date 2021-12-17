$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.