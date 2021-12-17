$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

RC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

