$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.99. 219,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.17.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

