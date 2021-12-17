$0.74 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.44. Etsy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,758,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

