$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $236.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

