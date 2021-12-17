$0.96 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $118.49. 6,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

