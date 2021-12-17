$1.22 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 542.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $220.52. 11,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,629. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

