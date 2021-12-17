$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $530.14. 5,839,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,189. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.27 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

