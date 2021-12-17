$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $28.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $653.87. 32,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $716.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.07. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $353.03 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

