$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.