$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Renalytix AI posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,235. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

