$1.76 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.24. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,766.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

