$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.84. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,928. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

