100,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

EJFA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

