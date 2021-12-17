115 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $500.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.