$14.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $16.58 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $51.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

TSLA traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $932.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,478,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,603,223. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.69.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

