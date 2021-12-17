$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $146.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the highest is $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. 1,252,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,783. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

