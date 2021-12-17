17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of YQ stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

